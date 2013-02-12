MEXICO CITY Mexican prisoners witnessed a training session by football club Guadalajara in the grounds of their jail on Monday.

The Chivas inaugurated a synthetic all-weather pitch which the club's owner, Jorge Vergara, donated to the Jalisco state jail of Puente Grande.

A dozen photographs posted on Guadalajara's official website (www.chivas.mx) showed prisoners watching the team practice and players such as Mexico internationals Marco Fabian, Miguel Sabah and Rafael Marquez Lugo signing autographs.

Under-achieving Guadalajara got their first victory in six matches in the Clausura championship on Sunday, winning 1-0 at Monterrey with Marquez Lugo's 100th first-division goal.

They are in mid-table with seven points from six matches and host Puebla next weekend.

