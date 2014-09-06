Barca stunned by defeat at Deportivo
BARCELONA Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna.
Former Brazil and Barcelona midfielder Ronaldinho, twice the World Player of the Year, has signed a two year deal with Queretaro, the Mexican first division club said on Friday.
The 34-year-old, who has also played for Paris St Germain and AC Milan, became a free agent in July after cancelling his contract with Brazilian club Atletico Mineiro.
"We are very pleased to add to our ranks as of today, a player who has excelled in international football. A world champion in 2002, World Player of the Year in 2004 and 2005,” the club, nicknamed ‘Gallos’ (roosters) said in the statement.
"We hope the fans of our city and around the country join in this celebration of having Ronaldinho as a Gallos who will contribute his experience and expertise to further strengthen this great team."
Queretaro, coached by former Mexico defender Ignacio Ambriz, are currently eighth in Liga MX after seven matches in the championship.
Ronaldinho, who was linked with numerous clubs around the world, said he would wear the number 49 shirt in Mexico as it was his lucky number.
"I've always been received with affection in Mexico - I am very motivated to represent Queretaro," he posted on his Twitter account.
(Reporting By Simon Evans. Editing by Patrick Johnston)
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur booked an FA Cup semi-final place with a 6-0 thrashing of third-tier London rivals Millwall on Sunday but an injury to Harry Kane marred the party as they marked their last tie at their current White Hart Lane stadium.
World champion Peter Sagan won the fifth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico with a late attack as Nairo Quintana retained the overall lead on Sunday. Slovakian Sagan (Bora hansgrohe) jumped away from a small group of riders in the final short climb to beat France's Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).