Real Sociedad's Carlos Vela kicks the ball during their Spanish first division soccer match against Barcelona at Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

MEXICO CITY Real Sociedad midfielder Carlos Vela was called up by Mexico for November tour friendlies on Tuesday after turning his back on his country since March 2011.

Vela, one of the most gifted players of his generation in Mexico, was named by coach Miguel Herrera among 10 European-based players for matches against the Netherlands on Nov. 12 and Belarus six days later, the Mexican federation said.

The 25-year-old has constantly turned down call-ups from a string of Mexico coaches since winning his 35th cap in a March 2011 friendly against Venezuela claiming poor form but appears to have been persuaded to return by World Cup coach Herrera.

The former Arsenal player was a world under-17 champion with Mexico in 2005, a CONCACAF Gold Cup winner with the senior team in 2009 and played at the 2010 World Cup finals in South Africa.

Herrera, who steered Mexico to the last 16 where they lost to the Netherlands in this year's World Cup in Brazil, has also given a first call up to Twente Enschede midfielder Jesus Manuel Corona.

The other eight on the list are goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa (Malaga), defender Diego Reyes (Porto), Hector Herrera (Porto), Andres Guardado (PSV Eindhoven) and Jonathan Dos Santos (Villarreal) and forwards Javier Hernandez (Real Madrid), Raul Jimenez (Atletico Madrid) and Giovani Dos Santos (Villarreal).

Herrera is expected to complete the squad with home-based players next week.

(Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Martyn Herman)