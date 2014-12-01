Motor racing - Hamilton is still the man to beat
LONDON Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.
MEXICO CITY Twenty police officers were injured and three Atlas hooligan fans arrested in fighting after their team were knocked out by Monterrey in the Mexican championship quarter-finals, local media reported on Monday.
Monterrey, who had lost the first leg 1-0 at home, stunned Atlas with a 2-0 victory in Sunday’s second leg at the Jalisco stadium in Guadalajara city to go through 2-1 on aggregate.
Television footage showed Atlas fans attacking Monterrey supporters after the final whistle with police fending them off while shepherding the visitors into the middle of the pitch. Police officers bleeding from cuts were shown being escorted from the stadium.
Three civilians and 20 police officers were hurt and three people arrested, Record sports newspaper reported Guadalajara police chief Noe Camarillo as saying on its website.
America of Mexico City, UANL Tigres and Toluca also qualified for this week’s semi-finals.
(Additional reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.
Stan Wawrinka raised his game on the big points and dominated the climactic third-set tiebreaker to beat Dominic Thiem 6-4 4-6 7-6(2) on Thursday and reach the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.
RANCHI, India Glenn Maxwell scored his maiden test century and his captain Steve Smith an unbeaten 153 as Australia reached 401 for seven at lunch on the second day of the third test against India on Friday.