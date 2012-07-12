In-form Pliskova wins second title of the year in Qatar
Karolina Pliskova stormed to her second WTA title of the year, beating Caroline Wozniacki 6-3 6-4 in the Qatar Open in Doha on Saturday.
ROME AC Milan have agreed to sell striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and midfielder Thiago Silva to Paris Saint Germain, Italian media quoted club owner Silvio Berlusconi as saying on Thursday.
"Yes, I have sold Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thiago Silva to PSG. We'll save 150 million euros in two years," he was quoted as saying, according to the website of Gazzetta dello Sport.
It said the final details of the sale had not been agreed but the two players would be sold for around 65 million euros (51.4 million).
Milan, who lost their Serie A title to Juventus in May, have already sold several older players including Gennaro Gattuso, Filippo Inzaghi, Gianluca Zambrotta and Mark van Bommel.
(Reporting By James Mackenzie, editing by Justin Palmer)
LONDON Sam Baldock's double against Barnsley sent Brighton and Hove Albion back to the top of the Championship on Saturday.
BERLIN Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich needed a last-gasp goal from striker Robert Lewandowski to rescue a 1-1 draw at Hertha Berlin on Saturday and increase their advantage at the top to eight points.