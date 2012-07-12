AC Milan's Thiago Silva celebrates after scoring against Palermo during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Renzo Barbera stadium in Palermo March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

ROME AC Milan have agreed to sell striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and midfielder Thiago Silva to Paris Saint Germain, Italian media quoted club owner Silvio Berlusconi as saying on Thursday.

"Yes, I have sold Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thiago Silva to PSG. We'll save 150 million euros in two years," he was quoted as saying, according to the website of Gazzetta dello Sport.

It said the final details of the sale had not been agreed but the two players would be sold for around 65 million euros (51.4 million).

Milan, who lost their Serie A title to Juventus in May, have already sold several older players including Gennaro Gattuso, Filippo Inzaghi, Gianluca Zambrotta and Mark van Bommel.

