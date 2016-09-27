Jun 26, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Argentina manager Gerardo Martino directs his team against Chile during the second half in the championship match of the 2016 Copa America Centenario soccer tournament at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

Former Barcelona manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino will be the first head coach of Atlanta United FC, the Major League Soccer (MLS) expansion team announced on Tuesday.

Argentine Martino, 53, was in charge of the legendary Spanish club for the 2013-14 season, and subsequently spent two years as manager of the Argentina national team, before resigning in July.

"This is an incredibly exciting and historic day for our club,” Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank said in a statement.

Martino, who also guided Paraguay to the World Cup quarter-finals in 2010, said he was looking forward to the "challenge of leading a team in an evolving league".

Atlanta and Minnesota United FC will join MLS for the 2017 season, expanding the league to 22 teams.

In keeping with the North American sports business model, MLS does not have a promotion-relegation system.

