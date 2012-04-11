Chelsea's Frank Lampard (C) celebrates with team mates after scoring with a penalty against Fulham during their English Premier League soccer match at Craven Cottage in London April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Chelsea will be the opponent in this year's Major League Soccer All-Star game, the North American league said on Wednesday.

The English Premier League club will face the MLS All-Star team at Philadelphia Union's PPL Park on July 25. Chelsea's appearance in the game will be their second following their involvement in the 2006 game in Chicago.

The last two All-Star games have featured Manchester United while in 2009, Everton were the opponents.

Philadelphia Union head coach Peter Nowak will take charge of the All-Star team.

