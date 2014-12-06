Former Bolton Wanderers manager Owen Coyle shouts at his players during his team's English Premier League soccer match against Stoke City at the Britannia Stadium in Stoke, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Former Bolton Wanderers and Burnley manager Owen Coyle has flown to Houston for talks with Major League Soccer's Houston Dynamo about the vacant head coach position at the club.

"We're going to have a chat again and see where we go from there," Coyle told the Houston Chronicle.

"There's nothing, as they say, confirmed in any respect. But there's no getting away that it's a wonderful opportunity for a coach to come into a wonderful club and try to move things on."

Dominic Kinnear left the Dynamo recently to take up the head coach role at the San Jose Earthquakes.

If appointed, Scotsman Coyle would become the first former Premier League manager to land a head coaching job in MLS since Ruud Gullit left the LA Galaxy in 2008.

Coyle guided Burnley to promotion to the Premier League in 2009 but left the club midway through the following season to join Bolton Wanderers, where he had played as a striker.

After Bolton were relegated and struggled to launch a promotion campaign back to the top flight, Coyle was sacked on Oct. 12.

The 48-year-old then had a short spell as manager of Wigan Athletic in the second tier Championship.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Gene Cherry)