Jun 8, 2016; Montreal, Ontario, Canada; Montreal Impact forward Didier Drogba (11) plays the ball during the first half against the Toronto FC at Stade Saputo. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Impact striker Didier Drogba has been fined by Major League Soccer (MLS) for his refusal to play against Toronto FC last Sunday, the league announced on Friday.

The amount of the fine, which was not disclosed by MLS, was consistent with the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the league said.

Drogba, 38, sat out against Toronto after learning he would not be in the starting lineup.

The Impact subsequently said that the two parties had patched up their disagreement.

Former Chelsea striker Drogba has scored 10 goals for Montreal this season, appearing in 22 games, including 18 starts.

The Ivorian, who was recruited from English Premier League club Chelsea last July, is in his second season with the Impact.

Montreal, already assured a berth in the playoffs, play New England Revolution on Sunday on the final day of the MLS regular season.

Also on Friday, MLS announced that New York City FC defender Diego Martinez had been fined for reportedly directing a homophobic slur towards a ball kid during an Oct. 16 game.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)