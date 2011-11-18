Factbox on Sunday's Major League Soccer Cup final between the Los Angeles Galaxy and Houston Dynamo.

* The MLS Cup is the annual match to decide Major League Soccer's champion team. It is played between the winners of the Eastern and Western Conference which are decided by a series of playoffs between the top 10 teams from the regular season.

* Both finalists are awarded places in the CONCACAF Champions League to decide the North and Central America and Caribbean region's top club side.

* DC United won the inaugural final in 1996 and have won a record four titles, followed by Los Angeles, Houston and San Jose, all with two each.

* LA Galaxy won the title in 2002 and 2005 and were runners-up in 1996, 1999, 2001 and 2009.

* They are coached by former U.S. national team head coach Bruce Arena. The captain is Landon Donovan and their best known player is Englishman David Beckham.

* They finished the regular season as the top ranked team in the Western Conference then beat New York and Salt Lake to qualify for the final.

* Houston Dynamo won the title in 2006 and 2007 and are appearing in their third final.

* They are coached by Dominic Kinnear and the captain is striker Brian Ching.

* They finished the regular season as the second ranked team in the Eastern Conference and beat Philadelphia then Kansas City to qualify for the final.

