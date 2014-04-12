Handscomb-Marsh rearguard earns draw for Australia
RANCHI, India Resolute rearguard action by Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh helped Australia escape with a remarkable draw against India on the final day of the third test on Monday.
Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber has been diagnosed with prostate cancer but will remain on the job while he undergoes treatment, the league said on Saturday.
Doctors expect Garber, 56, will have a full recovery.
Garber has already begun treatment which will be followed by surgery in New York.
"Obviously no one wants to hear that they have cancer," Garber said in a statement. "However, I am being treated by exceptional doctors at two of the top hospitals in the world and am confident, as are they, that the prostate cancer will be successfully treated, with a full recovery.
"I plan on keeping a normal schedule and will continue managing the league and Soccer United Marketing during my course of treatment."
Garber was named MLS commissioner in 1999 after 16 years working with the National Football League.
LONDON Formula One's new rules are "just what the doctor ordered", even if rival teams have become more competitive, according to Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff.
ZURICH Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.