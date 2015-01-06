Guly Do Prado (L) shoots and scores a penalty against Yeovil Town during an English FA Cup fourth round soccer match at St Mary's stadium in Southampton, southern England January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Brazilian former Southampton forward Guly do Prado has signed for Major League Soccer's Chicago Fire, the club said on Tuesday.

Guly scored 23 goals in 118 appearances for English club Southampton before he was released in May.

The 33-year-old had previously played in Italy for Perugia and Cesena before joining the Saints, initially on loan.

Guly was a popular figure with Southampton fans after being part of the team that won successive promotions from League One and the second tier Championship.

"Guly is a versatile, attacking player," said Fire head coach Frank Yallop. "I'm pleased to add someone with his experience to strengthen our corps of attack-minded players".

He is the ninth player to sign for Chicago during the current close season and the second Brazilian following the arrival of centre-half Adailton from Bahia.

