Nov 30, 2014; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Sounders FC forward Clint Dempsey (2) controls the ball against Los Angeles Galaxy forward Gyasi Zardes (11) during the second half of the Western Conference Championship at CenturyLink Field. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Clint Dempsey's goal-bound volley was steered home by team mate Chad Barrett in the 91st minute as the Seattle Sounders grabbed a last-gasp 2-1 win over New York Red Bulls on Sunday.

Lloyd Sam's goal in the 36th minute had given the Red Bulls the lead before Seattle got back on level terms through Marco Pappa with 20 minutes remaining.

Dempsey, who will sit out U.S. national team friendlies against Germany and the Netherlands this month as he awaits the birth of his fourth child, ghosted in at the far post behind the New York defence to meet a cross from the right.

His deft left-footed volley was headed for the net before Barrett got a touch on it and was credited with the goal.

The win lifted the Sounders three points clear of Vancouver at the top of the Major Football League Western standings.

Sunday's other game was a rematch of last year’s MLS Cup final with Los Angeles Galaxy drawing 2-2 with the New England Revolution in a match played in driving rain with all four goals coming in a wild first half.

Galaxy striker Robbie Keane missed the game as he recovers from a groin strain.

LA remain fifth in the West while Revolution stay second in the East.

