New England Revolution defender Andrew Farrell (2) heads the ball away from D.C. United defender Bobby Boswell (32) in front of Revolution goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth (22) in the first half.

D.C. United forward Fabian Espindola (10) and New England Revolution defender Jose Goncalves (23) leap to head the ball in the second half.

D.C. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid (28) leaps to make a save while crashing into New England Revolution forward Juan Agudelo (17) in the second half.

New England Revolution forward Juan Agudelo (17) dribbles the ball as D.C. United midfielder/defender Markus Halsti (4) chases in the second half.

D.C. United increased their lead in the Eastern Conference to seven points when two late goals helped them come from behind to beat New England Revolution 2-1 at home on Sunday.

Two goals in the last 20 minutes from Chris Rolfe gave D.C. United the three points after the Revolution had led at half-time thanks to an early Charlie Davies strike.

In a game played in scorching heat, Rolfe scored the equalizer in the 70th minute when he got on the end of Fabian Espindola's inch-perfect cross from the right wing to volley home from six yards.

Rolfe scored the winner from the penalty spot in the 81st minute after New England's Steve Neumann was adjudged to have fouled United substitute Miguel Aguilar just inside the box.

Revolution had taken the lead inside the first 10 minutes when Davies's deft left foot touch diverted a low cross from Lee Nguyen into the net off the inside of the post.

Davies, an ex United player, declined to celebrate his seventh goal of the season, a modern tradition of players who score against a former team.

Despite the loss, the Revolution remain second in the east, four points clear of third-placed Orlando.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Nick Mulvenney)