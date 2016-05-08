May 7, 2016; Columbus, OH, USA; Montreal Impact forward Dominic Oduro (7) celebrates with teammates after tying the tame against Columbus Crew SC at MAPFRE Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Eastern Conference-leading Montreal Impact rallied from a three-goal deficit to eke out a 4-4 draw against Columbus Crew in the Major League Soccer on Saturday.

Dominic Oduro scored in the 93rd minute to cap the comeback at Columbus Crew Stadium as Montreal staged a brilliant second half comeback in the contest.

"This was a bizarre game, but we showed a lot of character, coming back from a 4-1 deficit on the road," said Impact head coach Mauro Biello.

"We're heading back home with an excellent point. Defensively, we have to address certain things, but I’m glad that we showed that we can score at any time." Kei Kamara and Federico Higuain each scored twice for Columbus who seized control in the second half only to relinquished it moments later. Didier Drogba converted a penalty kick for Montreal (4-3-3) in the 57th minute and Ignacio Piatti scored his second goal of the game one minute later to pull the visitors within 4-3. Things came apart at the end for the Crew (1-2-4), last year’s MLS runner-up, in a match where both defenses left much to be desired.

"Attacking players did their job today, and we have to tip our hat to them," said Impact defender Laurent Ciman. "Defensively, we have to show our fans that tonight was a mistake. We can’t be satisfied."

Toronto FC shut out FC Dallas 1-0 in another match after rookie Tsubasa Endoh scored his first goal in the 28th minute.

Dallas (5-4-2) has lost three straight and failed to score in 292 minutes.

Colorado Rapids edged Real Salt Lake 1-0 in a matchup of the top teams in the Western Conference.

Jermaine Jones delivered the decider in the 47th minute as Colorado (6-2-2) earned some room atop the standings.

In other matches, Vancouver topped Portland 2-1, Houston Dynamo shut out Sporting Kansas City 2-0 and Seattle Sounders beat San Jose by an identical margin.

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)