Thwarted machete attack clouds Paris Olympic bid
PARIS The Paris bid to host the 2024 Olympics suffered an untimely setback on Friday when a French soldier wounded a man armed with a machete as he tried to enter the Louvre museum.
David Villa notched his league-leading 11th goal of the season as New York City FC beat Philadelphia 3-2 in Major League Soccer on Saturday, handing Union their first defeat in eight games.
New York went ahead through Frank Lampard in the eighth minute before Villa made it 2-0 13 minutes later and Andrea Pirlo scored with a free kick in the 50th minute.
Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia got one back with a penalty kick from Roland Alberg in the 55th minute after Fabian Herbers was taken down in the box by Jason Hernandez.
An own goal from New York defender Frederic Brillant in the 88th minute made it 3-2 but the hosts held on for the win.
Western Conference leaders Colorado extended their unbeaten streak to 10 games with a 2-1 home win over Chicago thanks to Marco Pappa's winner in the 89th minute.
Substitute Julio Baptista looked like he had given Orlando the win over San Jose when he scored in stoppage time but Shea Salinas replied for the Earthquakes in the 94th minute to force a 2-2 draw.
Yura Movsisyan's penalty in the 70th minute earned Real Salt Lake a 2-2 draw against visiting Portland while New England Revolution scored a 2-1 win against the Vancouver Whitecaps when Kelyn Rowe converted Teal Bunbury's cross in the 55th minute.
Toronto defender Drew Moor’s diving header in the 76th minute gave the home side a 1-0 win over a Los Angeles Galaxy side playing without Gyassi Zardes (United States) and Robbie Keane (Ireland), who are taking part in the Copa America and European Championships.
Columbus Crew drew 0-0 with Montreal Impact, as did Houston Dynamo and D.C. United.
LONDON Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey will be out for three weeks with a calf strain that has already sidelined him for Saturday's big game at Premier League leaders Chelsea, manager Arsene Wenger said on Friday.
Arsenal's clash against London rivals Chelsea is the north London side's last chance to stop the Premier League leaders from running away with the title, former France winger Robert Pires has said.