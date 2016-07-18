Jul 17, 2016; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Impact forward Didier Drogba (11) and New York City FC midfielder Andrea Pirlo (21) eye the ball during the first half at Stade Saputo. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 17, 2016; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York City FC midfielder Frank Lampard (8) celebrates his goal against Montreal Impact goalkeeper Evan Bush (1) with midfielder Mikey Lopez (5) during the second half at Stade Saputo. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 17, 2016; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York City FC midfielder Frank Lampard (8) celebrates his goal against Montreal Impact with teammates during the second half at Stade Saputo. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

Frank Lampard scored for the fifth time in six games and claimed bragging rights over former Chelsea team mate Didier Drogba as New York City FC beat Montreal Impact 3-1 in Major League Soccer on Sunday.

New York City's David Villa opened the scoring in the 35th minute with his MLS-leading 13th of the season before rookie Jack Harrison put the visitors 2-0 up with a brilliant solo effort just before the break.

Montreal’s Harry Shipp scored from long range in the 55th minute before 38-year-old Lampard redirected a pass from Villa with five minutes left to seal the win for the Eastern Conference leaders.

Drogba and Lampard, who have been hampered by injuries this season and were facing each other for the first time in their two MLS seasons, embraced after the game.

Lampard was sidelined with a calf strain earlier this season, while Drogba, also 38, returned after missing two games for the Impact with a thigh problem.

Philadelphia Union and New York Red Bulls, both hard on New York City's heels in the East, drew 2-2 in Philadelphia.

The Red Bulls built a 2-0 lead in the first half thanks to a double from Sacha Kljestan but Union got one back through C.J. Sapaong's penalty in the 67th minute before Chris Pontius tied it a minute later.

Defending champions Portland beat Seattle Sounders 3-1 after Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri scored late in the first half and early in the second to give his side a 2-0 lead.

Chad Marshall pulled one back for the Sounders with a header in the 59th minute before Fanendo Adi restored Portland’s two-goal advantage five minutes later.

(Reporting by Tim Wharnsby; Editing by Peter Rutherford)