Infantino confident Argentina will escape suspension
LONDON Argentina are close to resolving a row that could have seen the former world champions suspended, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES Ireland striker Robbie Keane has signed a new "multi-year" deal with Major League Soccer's L.A. Galaxy, the league champions said on Wednesday.
Keane has been a part of the Galaxy's title wins in the past two seasons and was heading into the final year of his contract with the club.
The former Wolverhampton Wanderers, Inter Milan, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur forward recently indicated he was due to sign a two-year extension which would keep him with the Galaxy until 2015.
The 32-year-old scored 16 goals in 28 regular season games last year and was on target in the 3-1 MLS Cup win over the Houston Dynamo.
(Reporting By Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Argentina are close to resolving a row that could have seen the former world champions suspended, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Thursday.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is unhappy with the hard and patchy playing surface being used for his side's Europa League tie at FC Rostov's Olimp-2 stadium but the Portuguese has received little sympathy from UEFA over the issue.
Russia has initiated anti-doping reforms but they are not happening fast enough, World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) director general Olivier Niggli has said.