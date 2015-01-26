Scotland's Shaun Maloney is challenged by Georgia's Jaba Kankava (R) during their Euro 2016 qualification soccer match at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

The Chicago Fire have signed Scotland midfielder Shaun Maloney from English second tier club Wigan Athletic, the Major League Soccer team said.

The 32-year-old becomes a designated player with Chicago, taking one of three slots for those paid mainly outside the salary cap limits.

Maloney began his career in Scotland with Celtic and after a brief spell with Aston Villa returned to the club in 2008.

He moved to Wigan in 2011 and made 74 appearances for the club. He has been capped 37 times by Scotland.

"We are very happy to have someone of his calibre," said Fire head coach Frank Yallop. "His style of play fits in exactly with what we are trying to do at the Fire.

"He is a hard-working, attack-minded player who is really going to help this team."

