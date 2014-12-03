Nov 30, 2014; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Galaxy forward Robbie Keane (7) during pre game warm ups prior to the game against the Seattle Sounders FC during the Western Conference Championship at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

LA Galaxy forward Robbie Keane has been named Major League Soccer's Most Valuable Player of 2014.

The Ireland striker scored 19 goals in 29 games, a return impressive enough to beat Lee Nguyen, of the New England Revolution, and Obafemi Martins, of the Seattle Sounders, to the award, which was announced on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old all-time record scorer for Ireland said he remained highly motivated in the twilight of his career.

"I'm not here for a holiday," Keane, captain of both his club and country, told reporters in the build-up to Sunday's MLS Cup in which the Galaxy will host the Revolution.

