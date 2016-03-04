Five storylines to track during the 2016 Major League Soccer season which opens on Sunday.

REVAMPED LA GALAXY

The most successful team in MLS history have brought in a handful of big names for the upcoming season with high hopes that the investment will allow them to add to their record five MLS Cup titles.

Following a disappointing 2015 campaign that saw LA finish fifth in the 10-team Western Conference before exiting in the first round of the playoffs, the Galaxy went on a bit of an offseason shopping spree.

Already overflowing with notable players such as Robbie Keane, Giovani dos Santos and Steven Gerrard, LA went out and landed former England full back Ashley Cole, Dutch midfielder Nigel de Jong and Belgian defender Jelle Van Damme.

But a stacked roster guarantees little, and how well coach Bruce Arena can get his star players to buy into his system will play a key role in whether the Galaxy go on to capture their fourth MLS Cup title in six seasons.

VIEIRA ERA BEGINS

After a disappointing inaugural season for New York City FC in which a talented squad put in several porous defensive performances, the team brought in French World Cup winner Patrick Vieira as their new head coach.

The coaching assignment - Vieira's first senior role after guiding the development squad of NYCFC parent club Manchester City for the past two years - comes with plenty of pressure given a roster that includes David Villa, Andrea Pirlo and Frank Lampard.

Vieira's impressive resume as a player will no doubt give him instant credibility with his players but the unproven coach will need more than that to shore up a leaky NYCFC defence that conceded a league equal-worst 58 goals last season.

GIOVINCO'S SOPHOMORE SEASON

After a dominant inaugural MLS campaign in which he was named MLS's Most Valuable Player and led his Toronto FC to their first playoff appearance, Italian international Sebastian Giovinco has said he expects to make an even bigger impact this year.

The diminutive attacker is coming off arguably the best individual season in MLS history in which he led the league in goals (22) and assists (16) but he was unable to get Toronto beyond the first round of the playoffs.

If the former Juventus playmaker can maintain his high standard of play it could go a long way in helping him to secure a spot on Italy's Euro 2016 squad.

FOREIGN INVASION

Last season, the 20th in MLS history, was notable for the abundance of high-profile foreign-based talent that joined the North American league at an unprecedented rate.

MLS has been growing rapidly over the years but the recent influx of international talent has helped bolster its reputation and land TV deals in Europe and Asia.

What was once a trickle turned into a flood in recent years, as former World Player of the Year Kaka, Chelsea great Didier Drogba, former Spain forward David Villa and former England midfielder Frank Lampard among those to make the move.

While MLS disproportionately attracts popular international players in their mid-30s, the league made a splash last season by landing younger standouts such as Italian Sebastian Giovinco and Mexican Giovani dos Santos.

The league will be hard-pressed to lure a similar cast of talent this year but it is clear that well-known players are not shy about leaving higher-profile leagues for MLS.

JORDAN'S PRO DEBUT

The 21-year-old highly touted U.S. national team prospect signed the most lucrative "homegrown player" contract in MLS history with the Seattle Sounders and his pro debut has become one of the most anticipated for an American prospect in years.

The Seattle native, who last month was named U.S. college soccer's top player, went on a week-long trial with German Bundesliga club Werder Bremen before returning to the United States to sign with his hometown club.

He was a standout at Stanford for three seasons and led the Cardinal to the 2015 national championship.

Morris is the first college player in nearly two decades to be called to the senior U.S. national team, and some pundits are saying he has the potential to reach Landon Donovan-levels of success.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue)