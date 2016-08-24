Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney would be a "great signing" for Major League Soccer, Portland Timbers owner Merritt Paulson has said, adding that the 30-year-old still has plenty to offer.

Former England midfielders Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard, Italy's Andrea Pirlo, Spain striker David Villa and Brazilian Kaka are among the big-name players who have joined the MLS in recent years.

"I would argue he (Rooney) still has some good football ahead of him. I think he would be a great signing for MLS - 100 percent MLS would be attractive for him," Paulson told the Mirror.

"Keeping in mind that is a very talented footballer, who has quality football ahead of him, you are not talking about a 34 or 35-year-old.

"I get excited about the impact he would have in the MLS more than a guy who is coming in later in his career."

With big-spending Chinese clubs rivalling American sides in recruiting players, Paulson believes top players will still find the MLS more attractive.

The Chinese Super League sides have invested heavily on international players, including Brazilian forward Hulk, Ivorian striker Gervinho and former Southampton striker Graziano Pelle.

"China is a factor, but also players need to determine where they want to play and what is going to be best for their legacy and lifestyle -- where they want to live," he added.

"The MLS is offering significant money. There were conversations with some guys who are as big a name as Rooney recently.

"There are some big-dollar numbers that have been put out."

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)