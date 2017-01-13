Midfielder Coutinho extends contract with Liverpool
Brazil international midfielder Philippe Coutinho has extended his contract with Liverpool, the Premier League side said on its website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
LIBREVILLE Arsenal's Algerian midfielder Ismaeil Bennacer has been called up to play in the African Nations Cup finals after a knee injury ruled Saipher Taider out of the tournament, the country's football federation said on Friday.
The 19-year-old Bennacer won his first cap for Algeria last year in Nations Cup qualification and is yet to make a league debut for the Gunners.
Bologna midfielder Taider, 24, hurt his knee in training earlier this week.
Defender Ramy Bensebaini is recovering from a knee injury suffered in Algeria's warm-up win over Mauritania on Tuesday, the federation added.
Algeria play their opening Group B match in Franceville on Sunday against Zimbabwe.
MELBOURNE There have been a few false dawns in Grigor Dimitrov's career so it was no surprise that he spent so much time talking about how this year was going to be different after reaching his first grand slam semi-final in three years on Wednesday.
LONDON Ross Brawn says Formula One's dream scenario would be for the performance gap to be narrowed to the point where smaller teams can hope to emulate the fairytale success of Premier League champions Leicester City.