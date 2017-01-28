LIBREVILLE Two late goals in the space of three minutes put Burkina Faso into the African Nations Cup semi-finals after they beat Tunisia 2-0 in their quarter-final on Saturday. Aristide Bance hammered home a controversial free kick in the 81st minute to break the deadlock and a breakaway goal from Prejuce Nakoulma in the 84th settled the result as unfancied Burkina Faso reached the last four for the second time in four years. They will now meet the winners of Sunday’s quarter-final between Egypt and Morocco in a semi-final to be played in Libreville on Wednesday. Burkina Faso were fortunate to be given a free kick on the edge of the Tunisian area after Syem Ben Youssef was adjudged to have handled the ball. Television replays showed it had hit his chest.

Bance took the opportunity to blast a low shot through the wall to open the scoring just when the game seemed to be heading into extra time.

Tunisia then pushed forward, with time running out, and forced a corner but with all their players committed they were caught by a fast clearance that saw Nakoulma take the ball into his own half, go past Tunisia goalkeeper Aymen Mathlouthi and confirm the victory.

Both sides traded chances through an open game.

Bertrand Traore, the Chelsea striker on loan to Ajax Amsterdam, threaded through an inch-perfect pass for Nakoulma in the first opportunity of the game on the quarter-hour mark but the resultant shot went blazing over the target.

Traore was at the centre of the Burkinabe chances early on and might have got on the score sheet in the 22nd minute when he was given time to turn in the penalty box but put a chip on to the top of the crossbar and over.

Tunisia worked well on the counter attack and forced a free kick in the 31st minute on the edge of the area that set up a chance at the back post which fullback Mohamed Ali Yacoubi narrowly missed.

Soon after halftime Taha Yassine Khenissi had a strong header for Tunisia saved while Traore kept haranguing the Tunisia defence before the goals arrived.

"The game was won on small details. We were afraid of Tunisia's capability but we are delighted to go through," said tearful Burkinabe coach Paulo Duarte.

Burkina Faso have several key players still in their squad from the team that surprised in 2013 by getting all the way to their first final.

Cameroon were playing Senegal later on Saturday in Franceville in the second quarter-final at the tournament in Gabon.

