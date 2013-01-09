OUAGADOUGOU Burkina Faso took a gamble on the fitness of key striker Alain Traore by including him in their final squad for the African Nations Cup finals in South Africa on Wednesday.

Traore had been receiving treatment in France for an adductor injury, missing pre tournament preparations.

However, with the deadline for team submissions just hours away coach Paul Putt has put his faith in the Lorient player recovering in time for the opening Group C game against Nigeria in Nelspruit on January 21.

The country's football federation said five players had been dropped from the preliminary squad.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Daouda Diakite (Lierse), Germain Sanou (St Etienne), Abdoulaye Soulama (Asante Kotoko)

Defenders: Mohamed Koffi (Petrojet), Bakary Kone (Olympique Lyon), Paul Koulibaly (Dinamo Bucharest), Mady Panandetiguiri (Antwerp), Henri Traore (AshantiGold)

Midfielders: Charles Kabore (Olympique Marseille), Djakaridja Kone (Evian Thonon Gaillard), Prejuce Nakoulma (Gornik Zabrze), Issouf Ouattara (Chernomorets Bougas), Jonathan Pitroipa (Stade Rennes), Ali Rabo (El Shorta), Florent Rouamba (Sheriff Tiraspol), Abdou Razack Traore (Lechia Gdansk), Wilfried Sanou (Kyoto Sanga)

Forwards: Wilfried Balima (Sheriff Tiraspol), Aristide Bance (FC Augsburg), Moumouni Dagano (Al Siliya), Wilfried Dah, Pierre Koulibaly (both Al Dhaid), Alain Traore (Lorient).

