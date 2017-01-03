Serena anoints Konta as future Melbourne Park champion
MELBOURNE It may be a measure of the greatness of Serena Williams that she can anoint a player a future grand slam champion after destroying her in straight sets.
Cameroon striker Eric Maxime Choupo-Moting has made himself unavailable to play in the African Nations Cup finals in order to stay with his German club Schalke 04, the Bundesliga team said on Tuesday.
Choupo-Moting followed seven other Cameroon players, including his former Schalke team mate Joel Matip in declining to play at the tournament in Gabon starting on Jan. 14.
“Choupo-Moting will be part of the Schalke squad that will travel to Benidorm for a winter training camp on Wednesday,” the club said (www.schalke04.de).
Choupo-Moting was the latest player to put club before country ahead of the Nations Cup, raising questions over the timing of the tournament in the middle of the season in Europe whose clubs provide the vast majority of players for the 16 competing countries.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)
MELBOURNE It may be a measure of the greatness of Serena Williams that she can anoint a player a future grand slam champion after destroying her in straight sets.
MELBOURNE Stan Wawrinka delights in the fact that his favourite nickname, 'Stanimal', was given to him by Roger Federer, who he also admits is simply the greatest player to have picked up a tennis racquet.
TOKYO Japan rejoiced on Wednesday as sumo wrestler Kisenosato became the first Japanese born and bred grand champion in nearly two decades, ending foreign-born wrestlers' domination of the ancient sport's top rank.