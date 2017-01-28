AMSTERDAM Young Ajax Amsterdam goalkeeper Andre Onana is pleased with his decision not to play for Cameroon in the African Nations Cup in a bid to consolidates his first-team place with the Dutch club.

Onana took over in the Ajax net when Jasper Cillessen went to Barcelona soon after the start of the season and has recorded nine clean sheets in 17 league games to keep Dutch international Tim Krul out of the team.

“I’m a young keeper still learning and I felt it would better for me to stay with Ajax, get better and be able to help my country better in the future,” the 20-year-old told the club’s TV channel.

“I’m glad I stayed because now I’m playing all the games. I wouldn’t say I’m number one just yet but I give everything in training to make sure the coach picks me. Every game is like a final for me.”

Onana's case is a good example of the dilemma faced by players caught between loyalty to their clubs or countries with the timing of the Nations Cup in the middle of the European club season every two years.

Onana was one of eight Cameroon players named in a preliminary squad for the tournament in Gabon who decided to stay at their clubs.

Joel Matip of Liverpool and Allan Nyom of West Bromwich Albion also stayed away and were then unable to play for their clubs while clarity was sought from FIFA over a possible ban during the Nations Cup period.

But Ajax had no hesitation in fielding Onana despite FIFA rules stating that players who refuse a national team call-up cannot play for their clubs.

