Midfielder Odair Fortes and striker Ze Luis have withdrawn from the Cape Verde Islands squad for the African Nations Cup finals, the country's football federation said on Wednesday.

Odair Fortes, who plays for Stade Reims, is injured and replaced by Platini from the Portuguese second division club Santa Clara.

Sporting Braga's Ze Luis, has pulled out for personal reasons, a statement from the Cape Verde Football Federation said. His replacement is 23-year-old striker Rambe from Portuguese second division leaders Belenenses.

The changes come just ahead of Wednesday's deadline for the submission of final, 23-man squad lists for the tournament, which starts in South Africa next week.

Debutants Cape Verde are already without key defender Ricardo, who has opted to remain with his Portuguese club Pacos Ferreira.

Cape Verde meet hosts South Africa in the opening game of the tournament on January 19.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Fock (Petro Atletico), Rilly (Mindelense), Vozinha (Progresso Sambizanga)

Defenders: Carlitos (AEL Limassol), Fernando Varela (FC Vaslui), Gege (Maritimo), Guy Ramos (RKC Waalwijk), Josimar (FC Dordrecht), Nando (Chateauroux), Nivaldo (Academica Coimbra), Pecks (Gil Vicente)

Midfielders: Babanco (Olhanense), David Silva (Olhanense), Marco Soares (Omonia Nicosia), Platini (Santa Clara), Roni (Fola Esch), Stenio (Feirense), Toni Varela (Sparta Rotterdam)

Forwards: Djaniny (Olhanense), Heldon (Maritimo), Julio Tavares (Dijon), Rambe (Belenenses), Ryan Mendes (OSC Lille)

