Congo's head coach Claude Le Roy of France reacts during their Group A soccer match against Gabon in the African Cup of Nations in Bata January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

BATA, Equatorial Guinea Claude Le Roy’s dreams of yet another tilt at African Nations Cup glory came unstuck on Saturday as his Congo side crashed out in the quarter-finals following a 4-2 defeat by neighbours Democratic Republic of Congo.

The manager known as the 'White Witch Doctor’ -- due to his ability to conjure up unexpected success -- had high hopes of taking unfancied Congo deep into the tournament but his men exited after letting a 2-0 lead to slip through their grasps.

“This is probably the worst defeat I have suffered at this tournament,” the French-born Le Roy said after losing to a side he had previously coached.

“All of us coaches know that a 2-0 lead is not secure but to be honest I was beginning to live a dream. “But the dream is no more, it's now a terrible nightmare,” he told Reuters.

The 66-year-old won the title with Cameroon in 1988 and has also worked previously with Senegal and Ghana. He has now been in charge of 35 matches at the finals since his first in 1986.

The last tournament in 2013 marked the first time one of his teams failed reach at least the quarter-finals as DR Congo were knocked out after finishing third in their group.

He restored his reputation by guiding Congo past more fancied teams to the top of Group A after he had qualified them for their first finals appearance since 2000.

They were two goals up in the 62nd minute of Saturday’s quarter-final but the wheels came off quickly in a dramatic slump.

“We lack a little experience at the highest level in this kind of competition. We needed to take more care and be a bit more patient. We were maybe too euphoric. But this is life in the game of football,” he lamented.

(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)