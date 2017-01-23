FRANCEVILLE Algeria crashed out of the Africa Nations Cup without winning a game after drawing 2-2 with Senegal in Franceville on Monday.

Algeria, for whom Islam Slimani scored twice, needed to win the Group B game and hope that Zimbabwe beat Tunisia.

In the end neither result happened but Algeria only had themselves to blame for failing to get the better of a much-changed Senegal side.

Senegal started the brighter but fell behind to a swift counter-attack on 10 minutes as Sofiane Hanni broke down the left and crossed for Slimani to volley home.

Papa Diop equalised two minutes before the break when keeper Asselah failed to deal with his volley.

Algeria regained the lead in untidy fashion on 52 minutes after Riyad Mahrez found his Leicester City teammate Slimani, whose shot looped in.

But 90 seconds later Senegal equalised again as Moussa Sow drilled the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Defeat meant Algeria, one of the pre-tournament favourites, finished with just two points.

Senegal now meet Group A runners-up Cameroon in a quarter-final at the same venue on Saturday, while Tunisia, who won 4-2, clash with Burkina Faso in Libreville.

(Reporting By Nick Said, editing by Neil Robinson)