Serena anoints Konta as future Melbourne Park champion
MELBOURNE It may be a measure of the greatness of Serena Williams that she can anoint a player a future grand slam champion after destroying her in straight sets.
FRANCEVILLE Algeria crashed out of the Africa Nations Cup without winning a game after drawing 2-2 with Senegal in Franceville on Monday.
Algeria, for whom Islam Slimani scored twice, needed to win the Group B game and hope that Zimbabwe beat Tunisia.
In the end neither result happened but Algeria only had themselves to blame for failing to get the better of a much-changed Senegal side.
Senegal started the brighter but fell behind to a swift counter-attack on 10 minutes as Sofiane Hanni broke down the left and crossed for Slimani to volley home.
Papa Diop equalised two minutes before the break when keeper Asselah failed to deal with his volley.
Algeria regained the lead in untidy fashion on 52 minutes after Riyad Mahrez found his Leicester City teammate Slimani, whose shot looped in.
But 90 seconds later Senegal equalised again as Moussa Sow drilled the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.
Defeat meant Algeria, one of the pre-tournament favourites, finished with just two points.
Senegal now meet Group A runners-up Cameroon in a quarter-final at the same venue on Saturday, while Tunisia, who won 4-2, clash with Burkina Faso in Libreville.
Three-times Tour de France champion Chris Froome expects local favourite Richie Porte to push him all the way to the finish when the Briton kicks off his 2017 season at the UCI's World Tour event in Victoria on Sunday.
MELBOURNE Stan Wawrinka delights in the fact that his favourite nickname, 'Stanimal', was given to him by Roger Federer, who he also admits is simply the greatest player to have picked up a tennis racquet.