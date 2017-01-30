Egypt's Mohamed Elneny takes part in a training session at Cairo Staduim during their final training camp, ahead of the 2017 African Cup of Nations which is scheduled to take place on Gabon next week, Cairo, Egypt January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh -

LIBREVILLE Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.

The Arsenal player suffered the injury in training over the weekend and missed Sunday’s 1-0 quarter-final win over Morocco in Port Gentil.

Cuper said the injury was serious enough to keep Elneny out of the team for the next match as well, although he would have a chance of playing in the final on Sunday if Egypt make it.

Elneny played in all three of Egypt’s group matches but has been the subject of much derision from pundits in his home country who has criticised his efforts and place in the team.

But Cuper responded with a stout defence of the midfielder.

“I'm the only one responsible. I don’t mind selecting whoever you want me to select, but who is going to take the responsibility in the end?” Cuper asked reporters.

“I can’t satisfy 90 millions that’s not football. In football the manager is the one who takes the responsibility. We always look for the team’s best interest, which is more important than the players, the formation and myself. I have full trust in Elneny.”

Egypt play Burkina Faso in Libreville on Wednesday.

