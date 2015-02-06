Security and Confederation of African Football (CAF) officials try to protect Ghana fans after Equatorial Guinea fans threw objects during their African Nations Cup semi-final soccer match in Malabo February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

MALABO Equatorial Guinea were fined $100,000 (652,316 pounds) on Friday for the behaviour of their supporters during Thursday’s violence-strewn African Nations Cup semi-final loss to Ghana.

The tournament hosts will, however, be allowed to have spectators for their third place playoff match against the Democratic Republic of Congo at the same venue on Saturday.

They were told that as part of their sanction they must play their next game behind closed doors but this part of the punishment has been suspended, the Confederation of African Football said in statement on Friday.

At least 36 people were treated by the medical teams at the stadium after the rioting that interrupted the semi-finals.

“All the injured were supported and attended to on site. A total of 14 were transferred to hospital units for further investigations with one case requiring close monitoring,” CAF added.

Angry home fans pelted Ghana’s team officials and spectators with an assortment of missiles as their side went behind.

Ghana fans were attacked as they celebrated and they fled on to the playing area, seeking sanctuary behind the back of the goal.

Equatorial Guinea were fined $5,000 on Monday for an invasion of the pitch by a few spectators after their upset win over Tunisia in the quarter-final in Bata.

