Olympique Marseille's Mario Lemina celebrates after scoring against Girondins Bordeaux during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, November 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

CAPE TOWN Gabon have named their 23-man squad for the African Nations Cup but Marseille midfielder Mario Lemina has already said he will not honour his call-up.

The 21-year-old French junior international was named by Gabon coach Jorge Costa for the Jan. 17–Feb. 8 tournament, but has declined the invitation.

"All that is being said are just rumours, I'm sorry but there has been no agreement between Gabon and me," Lemina, who was born in Gabon, said on his Twitter handle.

"I will not go to CAN."

Lemina, who helped France win the under-20 World Cup last year, is still hoping for a call-up to the French senior national team and is unwilling to pin his colours to the Gabonese mast at this stage.

The squad is headlined by Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but also has Cardiff City defender Bruno Ecuele Manga and Charlton Athletic striker Frederic Bulot.

Gabon are in Group A at the finals with hosts Equatorial Guinea, Burkina Faso and Congo.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Didier Ovono (KV Oostende), Anthony Mfa Mezui (Metz), Stephane Bitséki Moto (CF Mounana)

Defenders: Lloyd Palun (Nice), Yrundu Musavu King (Caen), Benjamin Parfait Ze Ondo (ES Setif), Bruno Ecuele Manga (Cardiff City), Henri Junior Ndong (Auxerre), Aaron Ondele Appindangoye (CF Mounana), Johan Serge Obiang (La Berrichonne Chateauroux), Junior Randal Oto'o Zue (SC Braga)

Midfielders: Andre Biyogho Pocko (Bordeaux), Didier Ibrahim Ndong (CS Sfaxien), Samson Mbingui (MC Alger), Levy Clement Madinda (Celta Vigo), Guelor Kanga Kaku (FC Rostov), Mario Lemina (Marseille), Alexander Ndoumbou (Marseille)

Forwards: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund), Malick Evouna (WAC Casablanca), Frederic Bulot (Charlton Athletic), Romaric Rogombe (AC Leopards), Johan Lengoualama (DH El Jadida)

(Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)