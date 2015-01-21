BATA, Equatorial Guinea African Nations Cup underdogs Congo boosted their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals after they beat more fancied Gabon 1-0 to throw Group A wide open on Wednesday.

Victory left Congo top on four points from two games, one more than Gabon and two ahead of hosts Equatorial Guinea, who were held to a 0-0 draw by Burkina Faso (one point) in the afternoon fixture.

Captain Prince Oniangue scored an opportunist 48th minute winner to put the Congolese within touching distance of the knockout stages, a scenario which looked improbable after they were beaten by Rwanda over two legs in the preliminary qualifying rounds.

Congo were reinstated into the competition after their opponents were found to have included an ineligible player.

