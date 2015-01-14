Ghana's Asamoah Gyan heads to score against Portugal during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

ACCRA Experienced striker Asamoah Gyan has emerged as an injury worry ahead of Ghana's opening African Nations Cup fixture against Senegal on Monday.

Gyan picked up an injury in training on Tuesday that played a role in forcing the cancellation of a proposed friendly against German Bundesliga side Freiburg.

Ghana coach Avram Grant took the decision not to play the game in the wake Asamoah's knock over fears of injury to other key players, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) confirmed.

"The Black Stars were scheduled to play the Bundesliga side on Wednesday, hours before they depart for the tournament in Equatorial Guinea," GFA said in a statement.

"However, coach Avram Grant has decided to call off the friendly in the wake of the growing knocks suffered by players. The precautionary decision comes in the wake of the knock suffered by captain Asamoah Gyan during training.

"With some few days before the start of the competition in Equatorial Guinea, Grant has decided to protect his players from likely injuries."

Ghana are in Group C at the continental championships along with Senegal, Algeria and South Africa.

