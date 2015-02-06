MALABO, Equatorial Guinea, Increased security measures have been ordered for Sunday's African Nations Cup final between Ivory Coast and Ghana in Bata.

"We have asked for extra police and security to be put in place," the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) media director Junior Binyam said on Friday.

"We want to have a bigger police presence and more guarantees about the safety of spectators."

The request was made after violent semi-final scenes in Malabo on Thursday saw at least 36 people injured, one seriously.

The game between the hosts and Ghana, who won 3-0, was halted for more than 30 minutes near the end as objects were thrown from the stands at the opposing team, officials and fans by locals who were angry at the demise of their team.

The added security measures come as organisers continue to try to fill a 35,000-capacity stadium to encourage an atmosphere suitable for a championship final.

The Nations Cup traditionally finds it hard to deliver sizeable audiences for matches not involving the host team although attendances in Equatorial Guinea have, proportionally, been among the best in years.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +240222770533; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)