RUSTENBURG, South Africa Ivory Coast moved closer to a place in the African Nations Cup quarter-finals by beating Tunisia 3-0 on Saturday to register their second win of the tournament.

Gervinho, Yaya Toure and Didier Ya Konan scored as the Ivory Coast kept up a 100 percent start - the only team in the tournament to do so - and sent out a strong message of their potential after a limp start earlier in the week.

The Ivorians dropped Didier Drogba from the starting line-up for the first time but put on a show of power and strength with Toure leading the charge. Drogba was brought on for the final 25 minutes.

Ivory Coast could be the first team through to the knockout stage if the second Group D match at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace on Saturday between Algeria and Togo does not produce a winner.

