LONDON Max Gradel scored a superb first-half goal as Ivory Coast beat Cameroon 1-0 in Group D of the African Nations Cup on Wednesday to progress to the quarter-finals and eliminate their opponents.

Herve Renard’s side will now advance to meet Group C runners-up Algeria, while Guinea and Mali, who played out a 1-1 draw in Mongomo, face the drawing of lots in Malabo tomorrow to decide who faces Group C winners Ghana on Sunday as group runners-up.

Gradel profited from a mistake by stand-in right-back Jerome Guihoata to snatch possession, before firing a powerful strike just inside Fabrice Ondoa’s right post on 35 minutes.

The St Etienne winger scored Ivory Coast’s equaliser in their second Nations Cup match against Mali on Sunday and was the game’s outstanding individual in Malabo.

Cameroon manager Volker Finke dropped striker Vincent Aboubakar ahead of the match, replacing him with Franck Etoundi, who made his first competitive start for the national side.

Both sides tried to grab the initiative in the opening stages with Ivory Coast looking particularly menacing.

Gradel’s delivery from corners and free kicks put pressure on Cameroon’s defence and forced Fabrice Ondoa into a series of saves.

Ivory Coast lost young centre back Eric Bertrand Bailly to injury inside the first half hour, but they did not suffer for the loss.

They comfortably contained Cameroon, although Edgar Salli did go close after crafting a chance for himself with the final kick of the first half.

The often-criticised Ivorian defence held firm during the second period as Cameroon failed to find an equaliser.

The Elephants will face Algeria in Malabo on Sunday.

