Cavani and Di Maria fire PSG into final
Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria each scored twice as holders Paris Saint-Germain romped past Girondins de Bordeaux 4-1 on Tuesday to reach the final of the French League Cup.
BAMAKO Bakary Sako was included in Mali's 23-man squad for the African Nations Cup finals on Thursday after appearing in his first club match for a month when he came on as a substitute for Crystal Palace this week.
Sako's availability for the tournament in Gabon was in doubt as he struggled with injury, completing just over 100 minutes of game time for his club in league and cup matches this season.
But the winger came on early in the second half of the 2-1 home defeat by Swansea City in the Premier League on Tuesday and did enough to convince Mali coach Alain Giresse to take him to the tournament.
Mali, who have been preparing in Morocco, open their tournament programme against Egypt in Port Gentil on Jan.17. They also meet Ghana and Uganda in Group D.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Soumaila Diakite, Djigui Diarra (both Stade Malien), Oumar Sissoko (Orleans)
Defenders: Ousmane Coulibaly (Panathinaikos), Salif Coulibaly (TP Mazembe Englebert), Mohamed Oumar Konate (Renaissance Berkane), Youssouf Kone (Lille), Mahamadou Ndiaye, Charles Traore (both Troyes), Hamari Traore (Stade Reims), Molla Wague (Udinese),
Midfielders: Yves Bissouma (Lille), Lassana Coulibaly (Bastia), Mamoutou Ndiaye (Antwerp), Samba Sow (Kayserispor), Yacouba Sylla (Montpellier), Adama Traore (Monaco), Sambou Yatabare (Werder Bremen)
Forwards: Kalifa Coulibaly (Ghent), Moussa Doumbia (Rostov), Moussa Marega (Vitoria Guimaraes), Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace), Moustapha Yatabare (Kardemir Karabukspor).
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Keith Weir)
Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria each scored twice as holders Paris Saint-Germain romped past Girondins de Bordeaux 4-1 on Tuesday to reach the final of the French League Cup.
MELBOURNE Four-times champion Roger Federer continued to roll back the years as he took apart Mischa Zverev 6-1 7-5 6-2 with a clinical display of all-court tennis to reach his 13th Australian Open semi-final in 92 minutes on Tuesday.
LONDON Injured Rory McIlroy has ruled himself out of action for a further month, targeting a return in Mexico on March 2, he told Fox Sports on Tuesday.