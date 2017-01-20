OYEM, Gabon Morocco stormed back from conceding a fifth minute goal to beat Togo 3-1 on Friday and keep alive their chances of progressing to the last eight at the African Nations Cup.

Beaten by Democratic Republic of Congo in their Group C opener, the former champions could ill afford another slip.

But Mathieu Dossevi shocked the more fancied Moroccans as he handed Togo a 1-0 lead by scoring at the end of a mazy run.

Aziz Bouhaddouz justified his late call-up to the squad by bringing Morocco level nine minutes later.

Romain Saiss put Morocco ahead before halftime and a long-range shot from Youssef En-Nesyri in the 72nd completed the win.

Morocco are now second with three points, one behind the Congolese and one ahead of holders Ivory Coast, who have drawn their two opening games. Togo have one point.

Togo, who held the Ivorians in their first game, looked to continue a spoiling role as they got off to dream start, putting together eight passes before Dossevi tucked the ball away.

Morocco, beaten by DR Congo on Monday, did not take long to get back into the contest as Bouhaddouz rose at the far post to head home a corner as Togo's veteran goalkeeper Kossi Agassa failed to get a despairing hand to the ball in the 14th minute.

A second for Morocco followed in similar fashion as a free kick was whipped in and Saiss, among several players attacking the ball, got a glancing touch to steer it home in the 22nd.

Togo captain Emmanuel Adebayor threatened either side of halftime but was foiled before En-Nesyri made sure of victory.

He picked up the ball just past the halfway line, and ran towards goal before unleashing a shot that took a bounce as it reached the Togo keeper and beat Agassa.

Morocco next meet the Ivorians in Oyem on Tuesday when DR Congo and Togo move to Port Gentil to play their game.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Libreville; Editing by Pritha Sarkar and Ken Ferris)