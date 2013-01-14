JOHANNESBURG Key Morocco midfielder Younes Belhanda should be ready to play in his country's opening African Nations Cup finals match on Saturday despite a fitness scare at the weekend.

Belhanda suffered an adductor injury in training last week and doctors initially delayed a prognosis, sparking fears he might have suffered a serious setback ahead of their Group A encounter against Angola in Johannesburg at the start of the tournament.

However team officials said on Monday it had been a slight strain only and Belhanda, who helped Montpellier to the Ligue 1 title last year, would return to training on Tuesday.

