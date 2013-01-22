DURBAN Hosts South Africa have suffered a double blow ahead of their African Nations Cup match against Angola on Wednesday with midfielders Kagisho Dikgacoi and Lerato Chabangu ruled out by injury, coach Gordon Igesund said.

Dikgacoi, the team's midfield enforcer, has a recurrence of a knee injury and Chabangu suffered a groin strain after coming on for Dikgacoi when South Africa started the tournament with a nervy 0-0 draw against the Cape Verde Islands on Saturday.

"It's a blow to any team when you lose players in a tournament like this," Igesund told reporters.

Midfielder Dean Furman is likely to start South Africa's second Group A game against the Angolans in Durban.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Rustenburg; Editing by Ed Osmond)