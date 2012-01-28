LIBREVILLE Ghana will field a makeshift defence in a key African Nations Cup match on Saturday when they meet Mali in Franceville but striker Asamoah Gyan has again recovered in time.

Captain John Mensah and his central defensive partner Isaac Vorsah are suspended for the match between two sides who won their opening Group D games on Tuesday.

Mensah was sent off in the 1-0 win over Botswana while Vorsah sits out the last of a two-match suspension picked up in the qualifiers.

Gyan returned to training on Friday after a knock picked up against Botswana, Ghana officials said.

Botswana and Guinea meet in the earlier match in Franceville, both looking for their first points of the tournament.

Debutants Botswana put up a plucky display against Ghana while Guinea were unfortunate to go down 1-0 to Mali.

On Friday, co hosts Gabon and Tunisia both qualified from Group C in Libreville. with dramatic last-gasp wins. Tunisia scored a late goal to beat Niger 2-1 while Gabon won a thriller against Morocco 3-2 with a stunning free kick five minutes into stoppage time.

