LOME Striker Emmanuel Adebayor will captain Togo at the African Nations Cup despite being without a club since leaving Premier League side Crystal Palace last May, the country's football federation said on Thursday.

Adebayor and veteran goalkeeper Kossi Agassa are currently free agents yet both were included in the 23-man squad for the tournament starting later this month in Gabon.

Agassa, 38, left French club Stade Reims last season while Adebayor has only played for Togo in the last eight months, although he has been linked with a possible move to French Ligue 1 side Montpellier once the tournament concludes.

Togo will compete in Group C at the finals, which runs from Jan. 14-Feb. 5, alongside holders Ivory Coast, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Morocco.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Kossi Agassa (unattached), Cedric Mensah (Le Mans), Baba Tchagouni (FC Marmande)

Defenders: Serge Akakpo (Trabzonspor), Vincent Bossou (Young Africans), Djene Dakonam (St Truiden), Maklibe Kouloun (Dyto Lome), Abdoul Gafar Mamah (Dacia Chisinau), Sadat Ouro-Akoriko (Al Khaleej), Hakim Ouro-Sama (AS Port Too)

Midfielders: Lalawele Atakora (Helsingborg), Franco Atchou (Dyto Lome), Floyd Ayite (Fulham), Razak Boukari (Chateauroux), Mathieu Dossevi (Standard Liege), Henritse Eninful (Doxa Katakopias), Alaixys Romao (Olympiakos), Prince Segbefia (Goztepe)

Forwards: Emmanuel Adebayor (unattached), Komlan Agbegniadan (Wafa), Ihlas Bebou (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Serge Gakpe (Genoa), Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba (Renissance Berkane).

