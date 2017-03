TUNIS Atletico Madrid reserve Abdelkader Oueslati and defender Rami Bedoui from Etoile Sahel were cut from Tunisia's squad for the African Nations Cup finals as coach Sami Trabelsi settled on his final 23-man selection on Wednesday.

Tunisia, who are training in the Middle East, play Gabon in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. They have another warmup international against Ghana on Sunday before heading to South Africa.

The Tunisians meet Algeria in their opening Group D game in Rustenburg on January 22.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Moez Ben Cherifia (Esperance), Farouk Ben Mustapha (CA Bizertin), Aymen Mathlouthi (Etoile Sahel)

Defenders: Aymen Abdennour (Toulouse), Anis Boussaidi (Tavria Simferopol), Khalil Chammam (Esperance), Chamseddine Dhaouadi (Etoile Sahel), Fatah Garbi (CS Sfaxien), Walid Hichri (Esperance), Bilel Ifa (Club Africain)

Midfielfders: Hatten Baratli (Club Africain), Wissem Ben Yahia (Mersin Idmanyurdu), Oussama Darragi (FC Sion), Chadi Hammami (Kuwait SC), Wahbi Kharzi (Bastia), Khaled Mouelhi, Youssef Msakni (both Esperance), Mejdi Traoui (Esperance)

Forwards: Fakhreddine Ben Youssef (CS Sfaxien), Zouhair Dhaouadi (unattached), Hamdi Harbaoui (Lokeren), Saber Khlifa (Evian Thonon Gaillard), Issam Jomaa (Kuwait SC).

