EBEBIYIN, Equatorial Guinea Cape Verde Islands delivered a display of some fortitude to come from behind to hold Tunisia to a 1-1 draw in their African Nations Cup Group B match on Sunday.

The tiny island archipelago, whose giant killing run over the last three years has been one of the highlights of the African game, had chances to beat their highly rated opponents but were pleased to secure a point.

“We wanted to win but we have to remember we came from one down so I think it was a good result at the end of the day,” said Cape Verde coach Rui Aguas.

Heldon equalised from the penalty spot in the 77th minute, seven minutes after Tunisia had broken the deadlock with a goal from Mohamed Ali Moncer.

Cape Verde might have taken a lead after two minutes when Fernando Varela struck the woodwork and there were two good chances for Kuca as they outshone Tunisia in the first half.

But the north Africans, competing at a 17th Nations Cup finals, showed their experience with a patient approach that finally brought reward when Jamal Saihi and Ali Maaloul set up Moncer to tuck the ball away at the back post.

But Cape Verde, only at a second Nations Cup, immediately threw caution to the wind and the pace of Heldon forced a late tackle from Syam Ben Youssef which gave the referee no option but to award a penalty. The Portugal-based striker got up off the turf to fire away the spot kick.

The draw means all four teams in the group are tied on a point after Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo played out a 1-1 draw in their earlier game.

