Tunisia's Youssef Msakni (C) celebrates with team mates after scoring against Algeria during their African Nations Cup (AFCON 2013) Group D soccer match in Rustenburg, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

RUSTENBURG, South Africa Tunisia's Youssef Msakni scored a last-minute winner with a brilliant curling shot to snatch a 1-0 victory over neighbours Algeria at the African Nations Cup on Tuesday.

The winger cut inside after a quick attack and floated a shot wide of goalkeeper Rais Mbolhi to break the deadlock in the Group D game at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace.

Algeria striker Islam Slimani hit the crossbar with a header just before the half-hour mark and Tunisia substitute Hamdi Harbaoui missed a breakaway chance in the 75th minute.

The two north African sides were the last of the 16 finalists to get their campaigns underway in South Africa.

