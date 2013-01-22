RUSTENBURG, South Africa Tunisia's Youssef Msakni scored a last-minute winner with a brilliant curling shot to snatch a 1-0 victory over neighbours Algeria at the African Nations Cup on Tuesday.
The winger cut inside after a quick attack and floated a shot wide of goalkeeper Rais Mbolhi to break the deadlock in the Group D game at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace.
Algeria striker Islam Slimani hit the crossbar with a header just before the half-hour mark and Tunisia substitute Hamdi Harbaoui missed a breakaway chance in the 75th minute.
The two north African sides were the last of the 16 finalists to get their campaigns underway in South Africa.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; editing by Ken Ferris)