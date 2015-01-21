MONGOMO, Equatorial Guinea Equatorial Guinea return to African Nations Cup action on Wednesday hoping passionate home support can propel them towards the knockout phase when they face a strong Burkina Faso team who need a win.

Burkina Faso have retained most of the side who reached the final of the last edition but have put themselves under some pressure after losing their opening Group A match on Saturday to Gabon, even though they had a host of chances to win it.

Equatorial Guinea conceded a late equaliser that denied them a famous win in the tournament's opening match against Congo, also on Saturday, which ended 1-1.

Congo play Gabon in Wednesday’s second match of the double-header bill at Estadio de Bata where they also need a result.

The Congo squad have had to overcome several hotel and transport problem which upset their veteran coach Claude Le Roy.

Gabon, who beat Burkina Faso 2-0 on Saturday, will take a big step towards a quarter-final place with another win.

On Tuesday, 10-man Ivory Coast came from behind to draw 1-1 with Guinea at the start of Group D in Malabo after which Cameroon and Mali finished with the same scoreline.

