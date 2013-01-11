Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
African Nations Cup holders Zambia have cancelled plans for a last friendly before the tournament starts next week in order to rest.
Zambia, who have had a steady diet of warm-up games in preparation for the defence of their title, called off a friendly with Namibia in Nelspruit on Tuesday.
"They have cited a strenuous schedule as the reason for the cancellation," Namibia Football Association president John Muinjo told reporters on Friday.
"Their coach wants the final week before the Nations Cup to be used as a winding down period."
Zambia have lost to both Tanzania and Angola and drawn with Morocco in three friendlies over the last three weeks. They play Norway at home in Ndola on Saturday.
They begin the Nations Cup with a Group C match against Ethiopia in Nelspruit on January 21.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net)
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
LONDON Under-fire Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger reacted to his side's humiliating 5-1 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday by blaming the referee.
BENGALURU Former India captains have called on cricket authorities to investigate Australia skipper Steve Smith amid allegations his team flouted the rules of the game when deciding whether to review decisions during the second test.