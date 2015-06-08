Zambia have appointed George Lwandamina as caretaker coach five days before they play Guinea Bissau in a home African Nations Cup qualifier on Saturday.

Lwandamina replaced Honour Janza, who led the side at the Nations Cup finals in Equatorial Guinea this year, but has now been shifted to look after the Football Association of Zambia’s (FAZ) development programmes.

The announcement was made in a FAZ statement on Monday, which added that the association hoped to have a permanent head coach in place in a matter of weeks.

Lwandamina is the current coach of club side Zesco United, who lie second in the Zambian Super League.

